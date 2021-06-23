Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXD) PT Lowered to C$17.50 at Raymond James

Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXD) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$1.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$2.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NSRXD stock opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. Nomad Royalty has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

