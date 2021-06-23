Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. AlphaValue upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nordea Bank Abp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordea Bank Abp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NRDBY traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.14. 1,410,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 26.77%.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

