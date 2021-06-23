Northcoast Research Weighs in on The Kroger Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Kroger in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for The Kroger’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

The Kroger stock opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,739.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,674,220 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in The Kroger by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,254,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,609,000 after buying an additional 1,082,663 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 141,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 14,133 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.