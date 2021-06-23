Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Buys 78 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 746.4% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.21.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $233.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,462. The company has a market capitalization of $174.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.21. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $178.88 and a 52-week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.