Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $5.20 Million Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lessened its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 272,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.92. 16,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,752. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.42.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 137.75% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

