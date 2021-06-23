Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $911,000 Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 735,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,875,000 after purchasing an additional 225,100 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,223,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC traded down $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $370.44. 9,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,329. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $379.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $363.47. The firm has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

