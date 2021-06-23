Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Purchases 15,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,874,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after buying an additional 51,083 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 302,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 96,119 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 534,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 33,370 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 113,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.97. 329,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,666,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.51.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

