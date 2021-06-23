Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Purchases 881 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.9% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $24,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 72,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,792,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $347.95. 1,354,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,514,348. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $237.35 and a 52 week high of $348.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $334.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

