Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,133,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,529 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.10% of Globe Life worth $109,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,351,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,344,000 after acquiring an additional 118,091 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,187,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,448,000 after buying an additional 177,508 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,068,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,469,000 after buying an additional 166,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,873,000 after buying an additional 48,826 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,338,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,347,000 after buying an additional 41,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

In other Globe Life news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 17,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $1,751,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,810,779.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $3,134,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,739.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,506,740. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $95.05 on Wednesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.47 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

