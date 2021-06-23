Northern Trust Corp Has $117.41 Million Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,182,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,225 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.63% of Discovery worth $117,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 128.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 230,750 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 270,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 110,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,071,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,253,000 after acquiring an additional 430,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter.

DISCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

