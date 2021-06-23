Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,662 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $107,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 185.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alleghany by 186.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Alleghany in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alleghany by 12.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on Y shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Y opened at $670.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.65. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $460.58 and a 1 year high of $737.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $696.66.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 51 EPS for the current year.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.