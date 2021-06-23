Northern Trust Corp Raises Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TOT)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TOT) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,440,305 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 168,449 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $113,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies stock opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.66. The firm has a market cap of $128.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.58, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. TotalEnergies had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $43.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.94%.

A number of research firms have commented on TOT. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated an “average” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.