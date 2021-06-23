Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Get Novanta alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Novanta stock opened at $128.55 on Wednesday. Novanta has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $146.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novanta will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,015,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,312,423.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $500,758.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at $21,569,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,776 shares of company stock worth $4,066,677 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Novanta by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Novanta by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,834,000 after buying an additional 129,606 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Novanta by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Novanta by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novanta (NOVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.