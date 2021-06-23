Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Holdings Cut by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,846,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994,500 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up approximately 2.1% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,675,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVO. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 103,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after buying an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $699,000. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVO traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $81.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,955. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $63.22 and a 52-week high of $84.94. The company has a market capitalization of $193.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. On average, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

