Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $75.82

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.82 and last traded at $75.32, with a volume of 8776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.39.

NVZMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.10.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.65 million. On average, analysts expect that Novozymes A/S will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

