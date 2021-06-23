Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) Trading 0.2% Higher

Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 35,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 41,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Novus Capital Co. II stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. 5.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novus Capital Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

