NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $875.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $715.00 to $875.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NVDA. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.23.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $6.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $762.29. 396,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,985,320. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $634.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $474.91 billion, a PE ratio of 90.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $356.00 and a twelve month high of $775.00.

Shares of NVIDIA are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,804 shares of company stock worth $59,453,020 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $3,076,228,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $755,933,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,451,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,930 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.