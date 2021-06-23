NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.17 billion-6.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.50 billion.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $7.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $763.05. The stock had a trading volume of 299,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,985,320. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $634.65. The firm has a market cap of $475.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $356.00 and a 52-week high of $775.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Shares of NVIDIA are going to split on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $670.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $671.66.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,804 shares of company stock worth $59,453,020. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NVIDIA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

