Nyerium Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Nyerium has traded 41.2% lower against the US dollar. Nyerium has a total market cap of $68,264.96 and approximately $2.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyerium coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Nyerium Profile

Nyerium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 38,640,515 coins and its circulating supply is 33,755,887 coins. Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Buying and Selling Nyerium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

