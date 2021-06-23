Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
OCSL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.
NASDAQ:OCSL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 572,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.47.
In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,022,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,271,842.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 81,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $545,435.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,220,671.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,899,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,585,409. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
