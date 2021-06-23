Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

NASDAQ:OCSL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 572,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.47.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 217.84%. The business had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,022,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,271,842.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 81,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $545,435.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,220,671.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,899,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,585,409. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.