Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.16.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Barclays raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Sunday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,126,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $296,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,782 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the first quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 8,395,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,475,000 after acquiring an additional 294,460 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.4% during the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,649,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,145,000 after acquiring an additional 514,525 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,581,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,330,000 after acquiring an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 54.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,293,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.21. 943,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,377,623. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.44. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $32.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.