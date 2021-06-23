OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at CIBC

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of OceanaGold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on OceanaGold from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCANF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.97. 15,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,528. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.99. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.99.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

