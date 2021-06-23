OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 853,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,504 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $27,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,958,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $937,089,000 after acquiring an additional 410,336 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 17.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,635,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,653,000 after buying an additional 548,483 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in OGE Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,293,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,938,000 after buying an additional 87,003 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $85,052,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,581,000. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OGE opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.89. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.40%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

