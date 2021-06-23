Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,694 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,274,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,985,000 after buying an additional 327,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 33,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.97. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 32.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.