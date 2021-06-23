Olstein Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 112.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Intelligent Systems were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intelligent Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after purchasing an additional 18,972 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Intelligent Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Intelligent Systems by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Intelligent Systems by 290.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Intelligent Systems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Intelligent Systems stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.88. 157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,600. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Intelligent Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $54.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.28 million, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.94.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter. Intelligent Systems had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 19.07%.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

