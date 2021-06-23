Olstein Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 1.5% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $10,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 564,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,057,000 after buying an additional 40,364 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,350,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,783,000 after buying an additional 45,802 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,286.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,724,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,168,000 after buying an additional 3,455,381 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 327,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $43.78. 158,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,403,629. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.13. The stock has a market cap of $180.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

