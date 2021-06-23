Olstein Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.38% of Miller Industries worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Miller Industries by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Miller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Miller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.00. 43 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,842. The stock has a market cap of $445.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.01. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $47.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.45.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $169.91 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 9.99%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

