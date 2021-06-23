Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $21.41 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 390,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for approximately 3.0% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $21,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 35,770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.87. The stock had a trading volume of 63,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,833,667. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

