Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $8.05 Million Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.20% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $8,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRL. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBRL. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.04. 3,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,227. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.22. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.16 and a 52-week high of $178.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

