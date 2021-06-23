Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $9.94 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. FedEx comprises approximately 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $523,326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after buying an additional 435,381 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after buying an additional 406,634 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 10,682.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,026,000 after buying an additional 398,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,303,980 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $338,539,000 after buying an additional 213,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE FDX traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $298.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,660. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $129.28 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $351.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.12.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.