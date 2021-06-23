Olstein Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 248,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $7,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,003,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,074,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,545 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,413,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,270 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,720,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 314.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,592,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,759 shares during the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.22, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

