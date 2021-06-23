Olstein Capital Management L.P. Purchases 22,000 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,239. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $90.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

