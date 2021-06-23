One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.58

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.58 and last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 1553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.18.

Several research firms have recently commented on OLP. Aegis began coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $16.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $611.18 million, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 27.67%. Research analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

In other One Liberty Properties news, VP Justin Clair sold 6,840 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $161,834.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $761,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in One Liberty Properties by 9.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in One Liberty Properties by 9.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile (NYSE:OLP)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

