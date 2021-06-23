OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Insider Sells $707,652.48 in Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $707,652.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen L. Silvestro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $565,698.24.

Shares of OPRX opened at $54.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $942.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,819.61 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.70. OptimizeRx Co. has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $63.98.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.35%. Equities research analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OPRX. B. Riley upped their price target on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital increased their price target on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OptimizeRx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

