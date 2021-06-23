OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Insider Sells $707,652.48 in Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $707,652.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Stephen L. Silvestro also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 17th, Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $565,698.24.
Shares of OPRX opened at $54.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $942.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,819.61 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.70. OptimizeRx Co. has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $63.98.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on OPRX. B. Riley upped their price target on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital increased their price target on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OptimizeRx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.
OptimizeRx Company Profile
OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.
