Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OPCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 429.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,338.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Charles Rademacher acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938 over the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 64.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the first quarter worth $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

