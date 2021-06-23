Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,314 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 3.1% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 239,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $16,830,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Oracle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 15,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Oracle by 17,211.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 13,330 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 13,253 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $75,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,357,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,232,500 shares of company stock valued at $488,666,850. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.62.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.56. 144,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,578,180. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.54 and a fifty-two week high of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.86. The firm has a market cap of $226.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

