Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Down 11.9% This Week

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000672 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $716,905.04 and $50.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,181.35 or 1.00234179 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00028484 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00008457 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.61 or 0.00328078 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.93 or 0.00368324 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $232.50 or 0.00702336 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005769 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00057825 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003465 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

