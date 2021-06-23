Orchid (OXT) Market Capitalization Hits $164.56 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. In the last week, Orchid has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $164.56 million and approximately $39.18 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00054371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00020825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $213.69 or 0.00635868 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00040265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00078970 BTC.

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 683,329,583 coins. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

