Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE OGN opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

