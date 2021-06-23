OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Sets New 12-Month High at $65.90

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.90 and last traded at $65.71, with a volume of 316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.57.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KIDS shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.61.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 50.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $192,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.49 per share, for a total transaction of $86,235.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,155. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,209 shares of company stock worth $760,263. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,505,000 after purchasing an additional 878,916 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,155,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,343,000 after purchasing an additional 26,987 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,236,000 after purchasing an additional 110,290 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 682,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,289,000 after purchasing an additional 271,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 582,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,039,000 after purchasing an additional 86,709 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KIDS)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

