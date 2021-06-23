Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.350–0.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.850-5.150 EPS.

NYSE OXM traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.35. 293,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,258. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $37.89 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.32. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1,999.40 and a beta of 1.83.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -81.77%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.17.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,652.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $953,040. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

