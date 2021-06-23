PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.420–0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $267 million-272 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.75 million.PagerDuty also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.160–0.150 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagerDuty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.42.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -45.35 and a beta of 1.30. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.76.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $174,619.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,213 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,035. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

