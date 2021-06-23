Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 23,742.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,708 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCRB. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCRB opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 3.94. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.99% and a negative net margin of 340.59%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

MCRB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

