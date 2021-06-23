Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,128 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Albemarle by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB opened at $161.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $72.39 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,255,754.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,158 shares of company stock worth $2,952,747. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

