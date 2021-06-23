Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 40.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,585 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 265.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 6,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America stock opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $38.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $253.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

In other Oil-Dri Co. of America news, Director Allan H. Selig bought 1,000 shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $35,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

