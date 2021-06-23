Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Hawaiian worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,224,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,359,000 after buying an additional 467,336 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,967,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,153,000 after buying an additional 855,306 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 152,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,712.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $241,000. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

HA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Hawaiian stock opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.42.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.71) by ($0.14). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 103.19% and a negative net margin of 91.32%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.43 EPS for the current year.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

