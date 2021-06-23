Pangolin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5,001.00 (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 23rd. One Pangolin coin can currently be bought for $1.19 or 0.00003446 BTC on major exchanges. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $25.50 million and $5,001.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pangolin has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00048262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00111437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00160418 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,853.79 or 1.00690459 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002604 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

