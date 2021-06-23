Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) PT Raised to $28.00 at HC Wainwright

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 299.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, WBB Securities raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $7.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $328.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.56. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $11.23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.83 million. On average, analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 34,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $333,330.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 913,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 7,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $73,341.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 364,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,134.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,107 shares of company stock worth $573,338 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 191,093 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

