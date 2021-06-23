Parker Harris Sells 4,300 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total transaction of $1,043,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,729,832.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total transaction of $928,241.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total transaction of $919,297.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Parker Harris sold 5,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.43, for a total transaction of $1,152,379.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Parker Harris sold 2,240 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $525,100.80.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $982,765.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Parker Harris sold 12,683 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $2,937,129.14.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.78, for a total transaction of $996,654.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $948,064.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $241.39. 199,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,628,071. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.97. The company has a market capitalization of $223.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Summitry LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $24,633,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after buying an additional 212,900 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $1,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.33.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

