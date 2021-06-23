Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.22

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.22 and last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 13001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PTEN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 3.19.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 51.71%. The business’s revenue was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 214,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 251,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

